As the trade deadline keeps getting closer, reporters are linking the Red Sox more and more to certain names on the trade block. But which stories are more accurate and worth looking into? With a Manny Machado trade likely to happen any day now, he of course is on many teams’ wish lists. Those teams are the Brewers, Dodgers, Yankees, even Red Sox. As far as where the Red Sox stand in this, I wouldn’t look too much into it. The report that they showed interested in the Baltimore slugger was overblown. In other words, it’s not likely he’ll end up in Beantown.

The Red Sox have made it clear recently that they don’t need an addition to their offense. The bullpen is definitely more of a need. Although Joe Kelly, Matt Barnes, even Heath Hembree have been strong as of late along with Tyler Thornburg proving himself to be real, another arm would still be nice and reassuring. Reports came out recently saying that Fernando Rodney fielded interest from the Red Sox, but in reality they haven’t even discussed anything as far as that goes. However, there is one option that could be a possibility.

The New York Mets have been a mess this year. After starting off the season 11-1, they have been one of the worst teams in baseball, so it’s no surprise to see several guys on that team are on the trade block. As for the Red Sox, they have interest in closer Jeurys Familia. Familia has had success this year with a 3.11 ERA, 2.63 FIP and 40 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. So keep an eye out for him. It will be interesting to see how the deadline plays out. When it comes to the Red Sox, expect a move for the ‘pen.

