Alex Cora Has The Attention Of His Players

The 68-win Boston Red Sox are going into the All-Star break with the best record in baseball. Most of the credit goes to the manager, Alex Cora. The former second baseman comes into his first year managing the Red Sox and has complete control of the clubhouse, despite the injuries that continue to stack up. The Red Sox have virtually the same team as last year, but the difference is so obviously the manager. John Farrell wasn’t connecting to his players like Alex Cora is right now. Cora has complete control of this team for the first half of the season and his players clearly respond to his managing style.

Red Sox Real Test Is In The Second Half Of The Season

Many people argue that the Red Sox haven’t played any real talent thus far. However, Cora has been the difference, and if they are able to fix the bullpen and maybe add an arm at the deadline, they should be well suited to compete with elite MLB talent down the stretch.

Cora is well liked by his players because he tells them everything before he tells the media. If something is wrong and he tells the media, Cora has already brought the issue up with that specific player. This managing style is in stark contrast with that of John Farrell, who didn’t have good communication with the media or his players.

Cora said last week that the All-Star break is needed and always comes at the right time. He also said it would be good to have the bullpen get some rest as well. Within the past few years, there seems to be lots of confidence with this team heading into the All-Star break. It’s well known that the second half isn’t as easy as the first half of the season. The Red Sox play the Yankees, Cleveland Indians, and the Houston Astros quite a bit down the stretch.

And The Final Grade Is…

September will be a tight race to the finish and a really big test for Alex Cora. It’s unlikely that they’ll have an epic collapse like in 2011, but it will a rollercoaster ride nonetheless. As we head into the All-Star break, Alex Cora deserves an “A” for the first half of the season not only because of the record but because he has the attention of his players and that’s of the utmost importance.

