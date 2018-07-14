Down on the farm is a series in which every weekend, I will be providing weekly results from the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA), the Portland Sea Dogs (AA), Salem Red Sox (High A) and Lowell Spinners (Class A short season). After every team is recapped, individual stats are listed and dissected. Also, a “prospect of the week” will be featured at the end.

Pawtucket went 2-2 on the week and they are now 42-47 on the season. The Paw Sox started off the week with a 4-2 win on Saturday. Josh D. Smith picked up the win in relief, giving up one run in three innings. Pawtucket lost on Sunday by the score of 3-2. The offense was stagnant and Fernando Rodriguez Jr. allowed one run in 2.1 innings. They were off for the All-Star break, and Rusney Castillo, Jalen Beeks, and Ryan Brasier played in the game. They returned on Thursday and beat Syracuse 7-3. Tavarez drove in two runs and Justin Haley gave up two runs in 5.2 innings to pick up the win. The Pawsox lost 6-3 on Friday. Pomeranz gave up three runs in 3.2 innings and the offense was stifled.

Portland went 1-3 over the week and they are now 35-54 on the season. The Sea Dogs started off the week with a 5-0 loss on Saturday. Matthew Kent gave up four runs in six innings and the offense was frustrated. They lost again on Sunday by the score of 4-1. Mike Shawaryn gave up three runs in five innings and the offense was left blanked. Portland did not play because of the All-Star break, and returned on Thursday. They won 5-4 on Thursday against New Hampshire. Michael Chavis knocked in two runs and Travis Lankins picked up the win in an inning of relief. They lost on Friday, 5-3 to close out the week. The offense could not do anything and Teddy Stankiewicz allowed three runs in seven innings to pick up the loss.

The Red Sox went 4-3 over the week and they are now 45-45 on the season. Salem started off the week with a 9-4 win. Bobby Dalbec knocked in four runs and Tanner Houck gave up one run in seven innings to pick up the win. The Red Sox won 7-4 on Sunday. Ian Sagdal went deep and Darwinzon Hernandez gave up no hits in 5.2 innings to pick up the win. On Monday they lost by the score of 7-3. Daniel Gonzalez gave up four runs in six innings and the offense was quiet.

They rebounded and won 8-4 on Tuesday. Bobby Dalbec went deep again, and Bryan Mata gave up four runs in five innings to pick up the win. Salem won again the next day by the score of 5-4 via walkoff. Trenton Kemp hit a two-run home run and Harrison Cooney picked up the win by throwing a scoreless inning of relief. They lost on Thursday by the score of 6-5. Procyshen knocked in two runs but Tanner Houck gave up five runs in six innings. They closed out the week with a 10-1 win against Wilmington. Downs and Kemp went deep and Darwinzon Hernandez threw six scoreless innings.

Lowell started off the week with a 3-1 win on Saturday. Cottam went deep but Andrew Politi gave up two runs in 2.1 innings. They lost again on Sunday by the score of 10-5. Brandon Phillips hit his first home run in the Red Sox organization but Taylor Ahearn gave up three runs to pick up the loss. The Spinners rebounded and won 9-6 on Monday. Michael Chavis hit is first home run since his return and Yorvin Pantoja gave up two runs in four innings to pick up the win. They did not play on the tenth and won 6-1 on Thursday. Trey Ganns knocked in two runs Eduard Bazardo gave up one run in six innings. Lowell closed out the week with an 8-5 week with an 8-5 win in ten innings. Taylor Dearden knocked in the go-ahead run and Victor Garcia picked up the save.

