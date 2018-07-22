Down on the farm is a series in which every weekend, I will be providing weekly results from the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA), the Portland Sea Dogs (AA), Salem Red Sox (High A), and Lowell Spinners (Class A short season). After every team is recapped, individual stats are listed and dissected. Also, a “prospect of the week” will be featured at the end.

Pawtucket Red Sox

Pawtucket went 3-4 on the week and they are now 45-51 on the season. The Red Sox started off the week with a 4-0 win on Saturday. William Cuevas threw a shutout over seven innings and Oscar Hernandez drove in three runs. They continued there momentum with a 5-3 win on Sunday. Trevor Kelley picked up the win by throwing three scoreless innings of relief and Lind and Renda knocked in two runs each. Pawtucket won again on Monday, 8-6. Robby Scott got the win in two innings of relief and Mike Olt went bridge.

The Sox lost on Tuesday in eleven innings. Trevor Kelley gave up the game-winning run and Hernandez gave up two runs. They lost again on Wednesday by the score of 3-0. Drew Pomeranz gave up one run in six innings but he picked up the loss because the offense couldn’t get anything going. Pawtucket could not survive on Thursday and fell 4-3. Ty Buttery gave up two runs in an inning of relief and the offense was stifled. They closed out the week with a 7-4 loss on Friday. They were leading, but Robby Scott and Trevor Kelley gave up six runs in the eighth to blow it.

Portland Sea Dogs

Portland started off the week with a 6-5 win on Saturday. Matthew Gorst picked up the win by throwing three scoreless innings of relief and Danny Mars knocked in three runs. They lost on Sunday by a score of 3-1. Matthew Kent allowed two runs over eight innings but he picked up the loss because the offense could not prevail. Monday was no better, as they lost 16-2. Trey Ball gave up eight runs in 1.2 innings and the offense was stymied. Portland rebounded and won on Tuesday, 1-0. Dedgar Jimenez threw seven scoreless innings and Jordan Betts knocked in a run.

The Sea Dogs continued there momentum and won 2-1 on Wednesday. Ockimey and Nunez both drove in a run and Mike Shawaryn allowed one run over six innings. They won again on Thursday by the score of 10-0. Josh Ockimey drove in three runs and Teddy Stankiewicz tossed a shutout over eight innings. Portland closed out the week with a 6-0 win. Ockimey knocked in four runs and Matthew Kent gave up no runs in eight innings.

Salem Red Sox

The Red Sox went 1-5 on the week and they are now 47-49 on the season. Salem started off the week with a 16-1 loss on Saturday. Daniel Gonzalez did not record an out and gave up six runs. They bounced back and won 7-4 on Sunday. Dalbec drove in two runs and Cooney got the win in three innings of relief. The Red Sox lost on Monday by the score of 5-2. Thompson gave up three runs in six innings and the offense was stifled.

They lost 1-0 on Wednesday after an off day on Tuesday. The offense got slowed down and Cosart gave up the game-winning hit in the tenth. Salem won on Thursday by the score of 4-1. Scott knocked in two runs and Hernandez gave up one run over five innings. They closed out the week with a 6-1 loss on Friday. The offense was not productive and Gonzalez gave up four runs in six innings.

Lowell Spinners

Lowell went 7-0 on the week and they are now 20-14 on the season. The Spinners started off the week with an 8-4 won on Saturday. LeGrant knocked in two runs and Yorvin Pantoja got the win by allowing three runs over 5.2 innings. They continued their momentum with a 6-2 win on Sunday. Cottam drove in two runs and Haworth picked up the win in four innings of relief. Lowell won again on Monday by a score of 4-3. Biondic picked up the win by giving up one run in 2.2 innings while the offense was quiet.

On Tuesday, the game got postponed and they swept a doubleheader on Wednesday. Granberg went deep in the first game and Garcia got the win in the second game. The Spinners won a high scoring affair on Thursday by a score of 13-7. Duran drove in three runs and Mosqueda got the win. They closed out the week with a 3-1 win on Friday. Pantoja picked up the win by allowing just one hit in five innings.

Prospect Of The Week- CJ Chatham

Age 23, plays for Salem

Hitting .298 this year

Number 10 ranked prospect in the organization

Plays shortstop

