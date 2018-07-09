Down on the farm is a series in which every weekend, I will be providing weekly results from the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA) as well as the Portland Sea Dogs (AA), Salem Red Sox (High A) and Lowell Spinners (class a short season). After every team is recapped, individual stats are listed and dissected. Also, a “prospect of the week” will be featured at the end.

Down On The Farm- Pawtucket Red Sox

Pawtucket went 2-4 over the week and they are now 40-45 on the season. The Sox started off the week on Saturday with a 7-6 loss against the RailRiders. Mike Ohlman knocked in three runs but Ryan Brasier gave up a game-winning single in the tenth. They rebounded and won 2-0 on Sunday. Sam Travis drove in two runs and Josh A. Smith picked up the win by throwing five scoreless innings.

Pawtucket lost 6-2 on Monday. Drew Pomeranz gave up not one, not two, not three, but four home runs in just 2.2 innings. The Sox lost again on Tuesday, 2-1. Chandler Shepherd gave up two runs in 4.1 innings and the offense was stymied. They picked up a win on Wednesday, 6-5. They scored all six runs in the eighth and ninth, and Tzu Wei Lin drove in the game-winning run on a single in the ninth. The game was suspended on Thursday, and Pawtucket lost 3-2 on Friday. Justin Haley gave up two runs in three innings and the offense was frustrated.

Down On The Farm- Portland Sea Dogs

The Sea Dogs went 5-2 over the week and are now 34-51 on the season. Portland started off the week with an 8-2 win over Binghamton on Saturday. Rivera, Ockimey, and Tendler drove in two runs each and Mike Shawaryn gave up two runs over seven innings. They lost in extras on Sunday, 4-3. Austin Rei knocked in two runs but Jordan Weems gave up the go-ahead run in the 11th. The Sea Dogs won on Monday, 5-3. Witte and Ockimey drove in two runs each and Matthew Kent gave up two runs in 6.1 innings.

The offense was baffled on Tuesday as they lost 2-1. Trey Ball picked up the loss by giving up one run in three innings of relief. The Sea Dogs rebounded and won 7-5 on Wednesday. Luke Tendler hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth and Teddy Stankiewicz was decent, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings. Portland won again on Thursday, 10-2. Witte drove in four runs and Dedgar Jimenez gave up two runs in five innings. They closed out the week on Friday with a 5-3 win against Hartford. Renda knocked in two runs and Kyle Hart gave up three runs over six innings.

Down On The Farm- Salem Red Sox

The Red Sox went 4-3 on the week and they are now 40-43 on the season. Salem started off the week on Saturday with an 8-4 win. Osinski and Madera drove in two runs and Algenis Martinez gave up one run in four innings to pick up the win. They lost 3-1 on Sunday. Jake Thompson gave up zero earned runs in 6.2 innings but he could not get any help. Salem lost again on Monday, 6-3. Tanner Houck gave up four runs over 4.2 innings and the offense was slowed down. Salem rebounded on Tuesday and won 4-0. Dalbec knocked in three runs and Darwinzon Hernandez gave up zero runs over six innings.

They lost 7-1 on Wednesday. The offense was not productive and Daniel Gonzalez gave up four runs in five innings. Salem held on to win on Thursday, 10-9. Scott knocked in four runs and Mata picked up the win by giving up three runs in five innings. The Red Sox closed out the week on Friday with a 5-4 win. Dalbec drove in two runs and Jake Thompson gave up three runs in five innings.

Down On The Farm- Lowell Spinners

The Spinners went 3-4 on the week and are now 9-12 on the season. Lowell started off the week on Saturday with a 6-4 win. Kyle Cottam drove in two runs and Hunter Haworth gave up one run over six innings. They lost on Sunday by a score of 7-3. Victor Garcia gave up four runs in two innings and the offense couldn’t muster much. The Spinners won on Monday by the score of 3-1. LeGrant knocked in a run and Eduard Bazardo gave up one run in five innings.

Lowell lost on Tuesday by the score of 4-3. It was an offensive sleeper for the Spinners and Brian Brown gave up three runs in four innings. They rebounded and won on Wednesday, 7-4. The offense scored three runs in the tenth but Gio Arrieta gave up three runs in seven innings. The Spinners lost on Thursday by the score of 5-2. Hunter Haworth gave up three runs in 2.2 innings and the offense could not do much. They closed out the week on Friday. with a 3-2 loss. The offense was quiet again and Alberto Franco gave up one run in 5.1 innings.

Prospect Of The Week- Durbin Feltman

Third round pick in the 2018 draft

Was considered the best closer in college baseball the last two years

Sports a 0 ERA in three innings this season

Some scouts say he could be in the majors by the end of this summer

