This MLB season is proving to be one of the least competitive in recent times. However, it is creating some incredible stories at the top of the divisions. The biggest now is that of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

The arch rivals have been neck and neck atop the American League East for much of the season. As we pass the halfway point, there’s very little between them. Boston sits pretty at the top of the division having played more games, but they can legitimize their lead over the coming month.

Coming up in this league of disparity is a schedule that the Red Sox should be licking their lips at. Meanwhile, their rivals may find themselves fall off of the pace a bit. Over the month of July, Boston could pull away just in time for their next series with the Yankees at the start of August.

A Telling Month of Baseball

Source: Geo Sports, via Twitter

To say that a team has an easy running can sometimes be unfair to their opponents. However, given the mighty play of the Red Sox to date and the records of their opponents, July should be a very positive month for Boston.

At the start of July, Boston faced the Washington Nationals who marginally had a .500 record at the time. Then comes a slew of under .500 teams in the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers – both of which foot their respective divisions – Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, bottom dwellers of the AL East Baltimore Orioles, and the Minnesota Twins. After those, however, Boston faces the high-flying Philadelphia Phillies for all of two games before facing the Yankees in a four-game series.

If Boston stays true to its performances so far this season, hitting a .663 percentage, then they can expect to win 17 games from the 25 in July. However, their play of late – bar the showing in two games against the Yankees – has been strong and they could feasibly aim for 19 or even 20 wins.

The season may only be just past the halfway point, but the Red Sox should attack this schedule to create more space between themselves and the Yankees. Despite being in first in the AL East, Boston is at +150 to win the division in the MLB odds on bet365. The Yankees are a very dangerous team and could sneak up on Boston if the Red Sox don’t seize the opportunity.

Source: Boston Informer, via Twitter

The Boston Red Sox aim to greatly bolster their wins column, as the New York Yankees will certainly continue to push.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on