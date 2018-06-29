The Red Sox haven’t gotten the best performance out of third and second base this year. With Pedroia being out, Eduardo Nunez has been a nightmare defensively. He hasn’t hit much either. Rafael Devers, on the other hand, has struggled very mightily defensively and somewhat offensively but has also shown his potential. You have to remember he’s 21, so he’s not even near his prime yet. The Red Sox, realizing they’ll need some depth for the infield, recently signed infielder Brandon Phillips to a minor league deal.

What does this mean?

Brandon Phillips has never been an amazing player, but he’s never been a bad one either. With a career .740 OPS, he can certainly be somewhat of an addition as to the lineup as well as a defense option for the infield. Throughout the years he solidified himself as one of the best defensive second basemen in the game. Although his defense has dipped a bit the last few years, he can definitely be reliable as an option over Nunez.

Phillips is now in Florida, working out and getting into his best shape before he will go and play third base for Pawtucket. The Red Sox were recently rumored to be involved with a couple other teams interested in possibly acquiring Adrian Beltre. If this idea works with Phillips, they will probably just stick with him throughout the rest of the year. Phillips can also probably be some kind of mentor for Devers over at third. With Devers still growing and learning the knowledge of the game, it will be important for him to have a mentor and all the help he can get over at the hot corner.

So for all the possible trades this upcoming deadline that Dave Dombrowski can think about, the signing of Phillips could potentially eliminate one of them. This would be finding needed depth for the infield in case Pedroia can’t make a return. It’s yet to be seen how this will work out, but its definitely a smart move by the front office that could end up really paying off in the end.

