*Every weekend, I will update you on weekly results from the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA), Portland Sea Dogs (AA), Salem Red Sox (High A), and Lowell Spinners (Class A Short Season). After every team is recapped, individual stats are posted. Also, I will have a prospect of the week section at the end. Down on the Farm 6/23-6/29

Pawtucket went 2-5 on the week, and they are now 38-41 on the year. The Red Sox started off the week with a 5-3 loss against the Chiefs. Chandler Shepherd gave up four runs in 2.2 innings and the offense could not recover. They recovered and won 8-1 the next day. Adam Lind knocked in three runs and Jalen Beeks threw a shutout over seven innings. Pawtucket won again the next day, 3-2.

Adam Lind knocked in all three runs and Josh A. Smith picked up the win in two innings of relief. The bats were quiet and lost 3-1 the following day. Williams Jerez picked up the loss in relief, giving up two runs in four innings of relief. The Red Sox lost again the next day by the same score of 3-1. William Cuevas was decent, allowing two earned runs over 6.1 innings, but the offense could not pick him up. Pawtucket closed out the week with a 7-4 loss against the RailRiders. Jalen Beeks gave up five runs in 2.1 innings as if he is in the majors again.

The Sea Dogs went 2-4 over the week and are now 29-49 on the season. Portland started off the week with an 8-4 loss in ten innings. Jordan Weems gave up all four runs in the tenth, and Jordan Betts drove in two runs. They rebounded and won 5-4 the next day. Austin Rei knocked in two runs and Trey Ball picked up the win by giving up no runs in two innings. The Sea Dogs continued their momentum and defeated the Fisher Cats 8-6. Tate Matheny drove in four runs and Dedgar Jimenez gave up four runs in five innings to pick up the win.

Portland lost the following day, 10-3. Kyle Hart gave up six runs in 4.1 innings to pick up the loss. They lost 11-6 on the 27th and were postponed on the 28th. Matthew Kent gave up ten runs over four innings, and the offense could not score enough to come back. The Sea Dogs closed out the week with a 3-2 loss against Binghamton. Teddy Stankiewicz only gave up three runs in six innings but the offense could not pick him up.

The Sox started off the week with a 7-6 win against the Keys. Trenton Kemp drove in three runs and Daniel Gonzalez gave up two runs over six innings. Salem continued their momentum and won 7-1 the next day. Bobby Dalbec knocked in two runs and Bryan Mata gave up one run over five innings. They had an off day on the 25th and lost 5-4 on the 26th.

Jake Thompson gave up four runs in five innings and the offense could not score enough. They lost again the next day, by the score of 4-1. Tanner Houck gave up three runs over 5.2 innings and the offense could not pick him up. Salem lost the following day by the score of 8-3. Jerry Downs knocked in two runs but Dedgar Jimenez gave up five runs over 4.2 innings. They closed out the week with a 5-3 loss over Carolina. Bobby Dalbec drove in three runs and Daniel Gonzalez gave up zero earned runs over seven innings.

Lowell went 2-4 over the week, and are now 6-8 on the year. The Spinners started off the week with an 8-2 loss against Tri-City. Hunter Haworth gave up five runs over three innings the offense was quiet. They had a tough loss the next day, 1-0. Alexander Montero gave up one run in five innings but the offense only recorded three hits. Lowell rebounded from the losses with an 11-2 win. Kole Cottam and Jarren Duran drove in three runs apiece and Eduard Bazardo threw a shutout over six innings.

They lost the following the day by the score of 4-3. Xavier LeGrant knocked in two runs and Brian Brown gave up two runs over four innings. They were off on the 27th and postponed on the 28th. They won the first game 4-3 and lost the second game 9-1. Jarren Duran reached on a fielder’s choice in the first game to walk it off.

Age 22

Eligible to return from 80 game suspension on July 1st

Throws and bats right

Number one prospect in the organization

