*Every weekend, I will be updating you on weekly results from the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA), the Portland Sea Dogs (AA), the Greenville Drive (A), Salem Red Sox (High A) and Lowell Spinners (Class A Short Season). After every team is recapped, individual stats are posted. Also, I will have a prospect of the week section at the end. Down on the Farm- 6/16-6/22

Pawtucket went 4-3 on the week, making them an even 36-36 on the season. The Sox started off the week with an 8-1 loss against the IronPigs. The offense was quiet and William Cuevas gave up six runs over four innings in the loss. Pawtucket had another tough loss the next day and lost 3-2. The offense was bad again, and Tyler Thornburg gave up three runs in just 0.1 innings to blow the game. They had an off day on the 18th and split a doubleheader on the 19th.

Tzu Wei Lin hit a home run in the second game and they won 6-0. The Sox continued their momentum and won 10-2 over Buffalo. Josh D. Smith tossed a one-hitter in six innings and Aneury Tavarez hit a home run. Pawtucket defeated Buffalo again this time by the score of 4-1. Justin Haley picked up the win by giving up one run over five innings, and Sam Travis drove in two runs. They ended the week with a 5-4 win over Syracuse. The game was tied at three in the sixth but Tzu Wei Lin hit a blooping two-run single and the bullpen hung on.

Today, Tzu Wei Lin was called up to Boston.

Portland went 3-4 on the week and they are now 27-45 on the year. The Sea Dogs started off the week with a 4-0 win over the Baysox. Kyle Hart gave up zero runs in seven innings and Luke Tendler’s home run led the offense. Portland shut down the Baysox again and won 5-3. The offense exploded for five runs in the first inning and Matthew Kent gave up one run over six innings. They had an off day on the 18th and dropped both games of a doubleheader on the 19th.

Mike Shawaryn was roughed up in the first game and Adam Lau picked up the loss in relief in the night game. Portland has roughed up the next game and lost 12-3. The offense was quiet and Dedgar Jimenez gave up seven runs in 4.2 innings. Reading dominated the Sea Dogs again, by the score of 9-1. The offense only recorded three hits, and Kyle Hart gave up seven runs in six innings. Portland closed out the week with a 7-2 win over Trenton. Josh Ockimey knocked in two runs and Matthew Kent gave up one run over six innings.

The Sox went 2-2 over the week and they are now 33-37 on the season. Salem started off the week with a 4-1 loss against the Hillcats. Roldani Baldwin knocked in a run and Jake Thompson gave up two runs in 4.1 innings. They rebounded and won 3-2 the next day. Bobby Dalbec knocked in two runs and Bryan Mata gave up one run in 5.2 innings. The All-Star break happened from the 18th-20th. On the 21st, the Sox lost to the Keys, 2-1. The offense was quiet, which led to Tanner Houck picking up the loss despite him only giving up one run in five innings. Salem finished off the week with a 5-3 win. The offense scored three runs in the eighth Dedgar Hernandez gave up two runs in six innings.

Greenville went 2-2 over the week and they are now 26-45 on the season. The Drive started off the week with a 10-4 loss against the RiverDogs. Lorenzo Cedrola knocked in three runs, but Jhonathan Diaz gave up four runs in five innings. They rebounded the next day and won 4-1. Marino Campana drove in two runs and Durin O’Linger gave up one run in seven innings. The All-Star break happened from the 18th-20th. On the 21st, they beat the Tourists 6-3. Ryan Fitzgerald knocked in two runs, and Hildemaro Requena gave up three runs over seven innings. Greenville closed out the week with a 6-2 loss against the Tourists. The offense was quiet and Durin O’Linger gave up four runs in 3.1 innings to pick up the loss.

The Spinners started off the week with a 10-3 loss against the Tigers. Juan Perez gave up five runs in 2.2 innings and the offense was quiet. They rebounded the next day and won 6-3. Garrett Benge drove in two runs, and Victor Garcia gave up no runs in 2.1 innings in relief. Lowell won again the next day by the score of 5-3. Tyler Espin drove in two runs, and Alberto Franco gave up zero runs in two innings of relief to pick up the win. The Spinners beat the Yankees again, 2-1. Kole Cottam knocked in the go-ahead run in the eighth and Taylor Ahearn gave up no runs over four innings to pick up the win.

They were defeated on the 20th by the score of 8-4. The offense was quiet and Eduard Bazardo gave up five runs in five innings. Lowell was defeated by the ValleyCats by the score of 9-3. The offense was quiet again and Brian Brown gave up five runs in 2.2 innings. They closed out the week on a high note, winning 11-4. Tyler Espin knocked in five runs and Rio Gomez gave up one run in two innings to pick up the win.

