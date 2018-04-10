Will These Red Sox – Yankees Games Put People to Sleep?

Let’s take a look at the history of the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry. Honestly, after 2003-2004, the whole rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees became boring. ESPN has every single Sunday Night Baseball game the Red Sox and Yankees play. They must think the rivalry is back because of the power hitters the Yankees have. Lately, though, Stanton has struck out more times in a weekend than any player has in a season. It’s still early though, and we can make excuses that he’s used to the warm weather from playing in Miami.

The feel of the 2003-2004 season may never happen again, or will it? As we head to another series between these two teams, we ask ourselves will these games live up to the hype. Will Stanton hit the ball over the wall a lot? Or will the pitching staff of the Red Sox shut down the powerhouse hitting Yankees? Nothing will ever compete to the 2003-2004 seasons when the Red Sox and Yankees would have bad blood every time. The Jeter, Posada, and Rivera moments were classic. For the Red Sox, Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz coming up in clutch moments were the best.

The Rivalry Could Be Back on Tonight

Everyone wants to see that kind of fire going into this rivalry again. I remember one time on Sunday Night Baseball they literally showed a fan sleeping in the stands at a Yankees – Red Sox game. I want the rivalry to have that fire it used to have. Both teams are pretty much done rebuilding, and the power hitter J.D. Martinez could be the difference maker in the late innings of a close game. I’ll be disappointed if this series between these two teams is a dud. So starting tonight let’s hope the bad blood and rivalry is back.

