How removing the pressure and high expectations for Xander Bogaerts will make him a dangerous threat in 2018:

In the hopes of a career season, Xander Bogaerts is looking like the touted prospect four years ago. With all this power and offensive production one has to wonder: did we lose faith in our shortstop?

While collecting 6 RBIs, including a monstrous grand slam in a 10-3 hammering over the Tampa Bay Rays, it felt like a coming out party. This season alone he sports a .371 average with 2 homers and 9 RBIs throughout the first eight games. The offseason training has certainly paid off. During an interview with the Boston Globe, the 25 year old said: “I know the best is yet to come. I don’t think — I know.”

In the same article, 78% of voters wanted to trade him for a Manny Machado blockbuster. While Machado is making the transition to full time shortstop, the fit doesn’t seem realistic. Machado is entering a free agency year, and is expected to land a deal worth $200 million or more. And also considering the Dustin Pedroia incident as well.

X Man is the X Factor

The two time Silver Slugger winner is part of a championship contender. The Sox have been heavily overlooked as one of baseball’s premier teams. With the first series of the season against New York scheduled for next week, all eyes tune in on Fenway Park. This is a heavily anticipated look into the postseason.

Will the Red Sox defy the noise and the opinion of the sports world and prove their dominance against baseball’s latest super team? Or will New York shut the door on the doubts that have opened since their rough stretch of play? With the huge home stand still ahead, Xander Bogaerts and the entire Boston Red Sox roster aims to keep their lean in the AL East standings!

Share this:

Related

View the original article on