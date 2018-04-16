In a new series by Boston Sports Extra, we decided to take a look back at the historic players to dawn our jersey numbers. Let’s witness history!

Number 1

Bobby Doerr: Until recently, Bobby was the oldest living member of the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame. He played second base for the Red Sox from 1937-1951. He once lead the American league with consecutive chances without an error (414) in 1948. Throughout his career, he hit a .288 average with 233 career home runs, 2,042 hits, and 1,247 career runs batted in. He currently has his number retired at Fenway Park.

Number 2

Jerry Remy: The “rem-dog” played for his hometown Red Sox from 1978-1984. As a member of the Red Sox he hit a .285 average with 802 hits, two home runs, and 211 runs batted in. While his career stats weren’t as eye popping as they could be, he has been a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox since 1988. He has been in the homes of millions with NESN, and receives so much support with his off and on battle with cancer. Glad to have you back, Jerry!

Xander Bogaerts: The current shortstop since the 2013 playoffs, Xander has had an up and down career. The 25 year old is entering his fifth season. He sports a career .284 average with 53 homers, 292 runs batted in, and 698 hits to go along with 41 career stolen bases. While he is still on the disabled list for the time being, he has shown signs of his best offensive season yet. He should rejoin the team during their west coast trip. They play Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday.

Number 3

Jimmie Foxx: He dawned the uniform number 3 from 1936-1942. He put together twelve 30 home run seasons, and 13 consecutive 100 RBI seasons. As a member of the Red Sox he hit .320 for average, with 222 home runs, 788 runs batted in and 1051 hits. He was one of the most dominant hitters of his generation.

Jody Reed: The second baseman played second base and shortstop for the Red Sox from 1987-1993. In that time, he hit .280 for average, 17 home runs, and 227 RBI.

While some of the players on the list will be Hall of Famers, some will be barely relevant guys. All players matter. Their stats may be incumbent, but they did make an impact during their respected seasons. Join us next time, as we look at numbers 4-6 on our list!

