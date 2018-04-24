Red Sox Couldn’t Hit Saturday and Sunday

Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts celebrates his home run with Andrew Benintendi, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Anaheim Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)The 17-4 Red Sox lost their first series of the season. The Red Sox went without a hit on Saturday for the first time since 1993. On Friday night, though, the Red Sox beat the Athletics 7-3. The Red Sox had 11 hits in the win and Oakland had ten. Drew Pomeranz took the mound and really didn’t pitch well Friday night, only pitching 3.2 innings. Pomeranz gave up three runs, walked two, and had seven strikeouts. Hector Velazquez pitched three innings, giving up just four hits and one strikeout.

No-Hit Red Sox

On Saturday Chris Sale was pitching, so easy win right? Wrong. Sean Manaea pitched a no-hitter, striking out ten batters. Manaea said after the game that he didn’t realize he was pitching a no-hitter until the eighth inning. Manaea had been bad against Boston in his earlier three starts, going 1-2 with a 13.50 ERA. Hanley Ramirez Tweeted after the game saying “Congratulations Sean Manaea, you were really good tonight bro”. Chris Sale struck out ten batters, but gave up three runs on six hits and one walk in seven innings.

Sunday brought a question that maybe Alex Cora left David Price in too long in the eighth inning. Price had already thrown 90 pitches. The score was tied 1-1 and Price was facing Khris Davis. The first pitch Price threw to Davis crushed a three-run homer. Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez didn’t play on Sunday for rest, so the team had trouble with A’s pitcher Daniel Mengden. Red Sox didn’t really get the bats going until the seventh inning yesterday. Price stuck out six and threw 96 pitches.

The Toronto Blue Jays Are Next

Now the Red Sox had a day off and travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are 17-4 and are four games up on the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as 5.5 games up on the New York Yankees. There’s still a lot of baseball left it’s a long season, but so far this team has been great.

