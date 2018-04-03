Red Sox Starters so Far

Through the season’s first few games, the Red Sox are 4-1. They’ve received great pitching from their bullpen and starters. Their offense has been good, but a few players are off to slow starts. The big three of this Sox rotation, which had many questions, has been dominant. The Red Sox starters so far have shown why pitching could be this team’s strength.

Question Marks for the Red Sox Starters

Entering the season the Red Sox Rotation had two big questions. Could David Price return to his dominant form? Also, which Rick Porcello would show up in 2018? Price was dominant in his first start of the season against the Rays his former team. He threw seven shutout innings and did not walk anybody. Porcello did not shut out the Rays but he was also dominated as he only allowed one run. The performance of these two will be key as the season goes on. Two of these three have won a Cy Young and for Sale it’s only a matter of time. That’s how dominant they could be.

Expected Reinforcements

In the coming weeks the Red Sox will see the return of Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez. Their replacements, Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez, performed well in their first starts. Johnson allowed one run in six innings of work against the Marlins, and Velazquez allowed one run over five and two-thirds against the Rays. Once the Sox injured starters return, Johnson will go back to the bullpen, and Velazquez possibly the minors. They have shown in their first starts how deep this team can be.

What to Expect Going Forward

While the Red Sox pitching is off to a stellar start, they aren’t facing overpowering lineups. The Rays and Marlins are both not expected to make the postseason, and had franchise stars traded in the off-season. The true test for this pitching staff will come once they play teams such as the Yankees, Astros, and Indians. A good start is important, especially when they are missing Pomeranz, who is coming off a sixteen win season, and Rodriguez, who could be the best fifth starter in baseball. These early games have shown the potential of this rotation and just how dominant it can be.

