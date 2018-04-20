Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are 17-2 with the best record in the MLB. They have yet to lose a series and are on another win streak. The Sox have hit more grand slams in the past three weeks than they have in two years. After Xander Bogaerts was placed on the DL, there was a question of whether or not the Sox would continue their win streak. They did and hit more grand slams (and even more runs). Mookie Betts came back after missing a game due to his bruised ankle. His hot bat never went away and he became the king of Anaheim. He hit at least one home run every game while playing the Angels. The Red Sox also shut down Shohei Ohtani quick in the second inning on Tuesday to prove that they were no one to be taken lightly. Drew Pomeranz also made his season debut Friday after spending time playing in Pawtucket and Portland.

The A’s are 9-11 and fourth in the AL West. They recently swept Chicago in a series. Oakland also brought in bullpen reinforcements to prepare for the series against the Red Sox. Oakland has lost every series except one against the White Sox earlier this week. Lou Trevino made his Major League debut on Tuesday and pitched his first scoreless inning. He has not given up a run yet. Stephen Piscotty seems to be the A’s number one hitter, and the most reliable.

The Red Sox are off to the best start in franchise history, they have hit more grand slams than they have over a two year time span. After taking game one against Oakland yesterday, can the Red Sox sweep yet another series this early into the season?

