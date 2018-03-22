Spring Training so Far for Sam Travis

Last year the Red Sox had high hopes for Sam Travis. He hit well in the minors, and by some was seen as the first baseman of the future. That’s not how 2017 season went, and a year later Travis is unlikely to break camp with the Red Sox. He is blocked at first base by Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland, who the Sox resigned to a two year deal in the offseason. The Red Sox have not given up on the Indiana product. He will need to bounce back at the plate and show more power. Travis will be one phone call away in Pawtucket and will be motivated to make it back.

What Went Wrong in 2017

The Red Sox drafted Travis in the second round of the 2014 MLB draft. He didn’t have a lot of hype coming out of the draft but he was a polished bat. Travis moved quickly through the system and seemed poised to make his MLB debut in 2016. Travis was unable to do that as he tore his ACL in May of 2016 and didn’t play all season. This made 2017 a prove it year for Travis. He would make his MLB debut but failed to show that he was starter caliber. In Pawtucket he hit .270 which isn’t horrible but it was his worst season as a professional. He hit for little power something the Red Sox needed badly.

Prospects Behind Him

Last year Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis had a breakout season. He showed big time power as he hit thirty one homeruns between two levels. This made him the top first baseman and prospect in the Red Sox Minor league system . The Red Sox also have Josh Ockimey who has improved his offense and defense at first. Travis was once the first baseman of the future but now he has competition. Chavis has shown the power that Travis has lacked and the Red Sox need. This year is a big year for Travis as he must show the Red Sox why he deserves the job more than the other Red Sox prospects.

What Happens If Sam Travis Can Put It All Together

The Red Sox haven’t given up on Travis yet. His road back to the majors hinges on an injury or underperformance from Moreland or Ramirez. Travis should make it back to the majors at some point this season. How long his stay is will be determined by his performance. His future isn’t secure as it once was but only he can change that. If he can hit with more power consistently then Travis could be the first baseman for years to come.

