As a member of Red Sox nation it kills me to say, Dave what the heck are you doing with this team right now? Dave Dombrowski is a fantastic GM. I will give him this compliment seven days a week. But what is this man waiting for?

This offseason so far has been an absolute bust outside of Mitch Moreland coming home. For the past few years he has been making great moves. Bringing in Chris Sale, signing Mitch Moreland, and getting Craig Kimbrel from the Braves. There is no doubt in my mind he is capable of doing good things over time. But were at the point where we as Red Sox nation need an answer.

Dave Dombrowski said he hasn’t really looked at how the Red Sox compare to the Astros and Yankees. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 18, 2018

If this tweet is correct then my only question for Dombrowski is why? The Yankees went out and got Stanton! They also resigned our kryptonite last year: CC Sabathia. Last year against the Sox CC had a 1.04 ERA. That is unbelievable especially because the Red Sox were a top ten offense all last season. Not only that but now adding Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gary Sanchez’s home runs together from last season that total comes out to be 144. The Red Sox last season only hit 168. Just let that sink in.

In case we all did not already know the Astros won the World Series last year. After beating us three games to one. Not to remind you of more pain, but the first two games of that series the Sox combined for four runs while the Astros combined for sixteen. They have their entire rotation back which includes Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchle, Gerrit Cole, Lance McCullers Jr, and finally Charlie Morton. These five players ERA’s last season were 3.36, 2.90, 4.26, 4.25, 3.62. Now at first glance these do not look that great, and I would have to say you are very much correct but when your team scores 896 runs those earned run averages are just fine! Now what do the Red Sox need to compete with the Astros and Yankees??

JD Martinez! This is who the Red Sox need for this upcoming season. His 2017 stat line was 45 home runs, 104 RBIs, 3.03 batting average, with a 3.76 on base percentage. This man wants 6-7 years and $200 million, and the Red Sox offer 5 years and $100 million? Dave, we are officially in desperation mode! If we want to compete he is our guy, there is no way around it. Without him Mitch Moreland is our guy. I love him more than anyone but that is terrifying to a Red Sox fan. Get me JD Martinez or you can kiss the AL East and World Series run goodbye.

