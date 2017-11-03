NEW COACHING STAFF

On Thursday, the morning after the Houston Astros World Series victory, Alex Cora went to work as the new manager of the Red Sox. The Red Sox added 3 new names to the coaching staff, and still need a pitching and a hitting coach.

Bench Coach

Ron Roenicke was Alex Cora’s choice to be the bench coach for the 2018 season. Although it may not be a splashy choice, it is likely a good hire. Alex Cora has no managerial experience. Bringing aboard Roenicke, the Red Sox now have a bench coach who managed for over 4 seasons in Milwaukee. During his time in Milwaukee, Roenicke finished with a winning record, and made the postseason once. In addition to his managerial experience, he also brings a little bit of postseason experience. Cora also has familiarity with Roenicke. Ron Roenicke was Alex Cora’s manager in the minor leagues, back in 1997 and 1998. A manager has to be comfortable with his bench coach, and Cora got the man he wanted.

First Base Coach

The Red Sox brought Tom Goodwin back to the organization. Goodwin has spent the last six seasons coaching 1st base for the New York Mets. Before that, Tom Goodwin was a coach for the Lowell Spinners for four seasons. I believe Goodwin will be of most use not as first base coach, but in his role as base running and outfield instructor. It is no secret the Red Sox ran into a lot of outs on the basepaths last season. Goodwin was brought in to help clean that up. When I was a kid, Goodwin was a good defensive outfielder, and a very good base stealer for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. Hopefully he can impart some of his wisdom on the young Sox.

Third Base Coach

Carlos Febles gets a promotion to the big leagues, and continues his rise through the Red Sox organization. Febles has been with the team since 2007. He spent the first four seasons as a hitting coach in the organization, for 3 different teams. Next, he was named the manager for the Lowell Spinners in 2011. Febles managed in both Greenville and Salem for 2 seasons. This past season, he managed the AA Portland Sea Dogs. This marks his first opportunity at the big league level, and given his steady promotions, he is an interesting name added to the team. In addition to his work as the third base coach, Febles will also be working with infielders as an instructor. Maybe he can work with Devers on making those throws across the diamond.

Mike Lowell

One final note of the day; Dave Dombrowski mentioned Mike Lowell would be hired by the team. He did not say what role Lowell would be working, it is yet to be known in what role he will serve. I would imagine he will be in a behind the scenes role, maybe along the lines of what Jason Varitek has been the last few seasons. Whatever role he plays, this is a good hire. Mike Lowell is an even-keeled, well liked former player.

