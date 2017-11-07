Manager Alex Cora Is In Boston

Alex Cora was introduced yesterday at Fenway Park. My takeaway from that press conference was him saying Boston won’t be a challenge for him.

“Boston, for a lot of people, is a challenge. For me, it’s not, I don’t think experience is going to be an obstacle for me. I think I’m prepared.”

I think it’s a good look for this team with a lot of young talent. The Red Sox hired Tony Larussa to as a resource for Cora, if needed. Questions remain if Cora was Dave Dombrowski’s choice, or some believe ownership may have stepped in. Either way, this market is a tough place to manage. The Red Sox have a winning reputation, and division titles don’t mean anything. It’s all about world championships. This whole city is all about championships, from the Red Sox to the Patriots.

Alex Goes Down Memory Lane

Cora played with Dustin Pedroia back in 2007. He made his debut for the Red Sox in July of 2005. The Red Sox won the World series in 2007. He said yesterday, Boston talks baseball 24/7 and that’s what he grew up with. Cora was saying that experience as a manager didn’t really matter when he was a players coach and a bench coach. He watched how the game was played, and managed throughout his career as a player, and as a bench coach.

Alex Is Coming Off A World Series Win

Cora just won a World Series with the Houston Astros. What an accomplishment that was, after everything Texas has been through. He talked about forming the relationships with the players now, so when they get down to Fort Myers, he has an idea of who the players are and what they want to get out of next season in 2018.

On To 2018…

Cora is all about moving forward in talking about David Price.

“For me, it’s unfair to talk about what happened last year. It’s in the past. I’m here to move forward This guy is very important for me. Whatever I can do to help him out, I’m going to be there for him. And at the same time, whatever I can do for him to be successful, I have to be there for him. The whole clubhouse thing, we’ll be fine. You guys know how I dealt with Manny with all the situations. We tried to bring this thing together. We’re going to be fine.”

He Sounds Confident

He sounds confident, and that’s good. Let’s see how this team looks in February for Spring Training. Until then, they need to find another power hitter.

