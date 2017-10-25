Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Boston Red Sox second baseman, Dustin Pedroia, successfully underwent knee surgery on his left knee today. The operation, which the Red Sox are describing as a cartilage restoration procedure, will keep Pedroia out of action for approximately seven months; meaning Pedroia will miss Spring Training, start the season on the disabled list, and would likely return around May.

Dustin Pedroia Out For Seven Months

Dustin Pedroia undergoes successful cartilage restoration procedure on left knee; estimated return time is 7 months. https://t.co/gsNFUyhAPf pic.twitter.com/5L4bgZtJJB — MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2017

Pedroia has reportedly been dealing with an injury to his left knee all season, and has even gone on the disabled list twice this year. Dave Dombrowski, Red Sox president of baseball operations, said of the injury, “He has a bad knee that he’s going to have to watch and we’re going to have to watch for the rest of his career.”

The 34-year old second baseman hit .293 this season, with seven home runs and 62 RBI, and helped lead the Red Sox to a American League East division title. But despite the fact that the Red Sox won 93 games this season, they were ousted in the American League Division Series by the eventual American League Champion Houston Astros.

Pedroia first broke in with the Red Sox in 2006, playing in only 31 games. In 2007, Pedroia had a breakout year where he played 139 games, slashed .317/.380/.442 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Pedroia would go on to have a fantastic career with the Red Sox, and is a four-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner, the 2008 American League MVP and has also won two World Series with Boston in 2007 and 2013.

