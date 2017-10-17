The Red Sox are in the market for a new manager for the first time in five years after John Farrell was fired after another disappointing postseason appearance.

The team knocked it out of the park when they hired Farrell prior to the 2013 season, following up a tumultuous 2012 season with a World Series title in Farrell’s first season. The team followed that up with back-to-back last place finishes, as well as back-to-back AL East titles, something the organization had never achieved before.

Still, it was not enough, as division titles don’t buy you job security in Boston. Now, it’s back to square one, and the Red Sox seem to have their sights set on a new man to lead the ball club. A certain somebody who has experience playing in Beantown.

Take a minute and think back to the Red Sox teams of last decade, say from 2004-2010. Think of how much fun those teams were to watch; no drama, no media tirades, none of that. Just quality, winning baseball that resulted in two championships.

Cora played with the Red Sox right in the middle of that era. He was on the 2007 World Series winning team. He was on the 2008 team that was one win shy of back-to-back appearances in the Fall Classic.

Not to mention, Cora was teammates with Dustin Pedroia during the majority of his tenure in Boston.

What this team needs is somebody who can communicate effectively in the clubhouse. The players need a manager that can be authoritative, but also friendly with the guys. Terry Francona found that happy medium, and it’s why he is one of the best managers, if not the best manager in Red Sox history.

Now, I’m not about to put Alex Cora in that category; the guy has only been a coach for one season.

However, what I will say is that this team will have a different dynamic next season. The locker room will be better, players will be happier, and that will result in a much better on-field product.

Also, Red Sox fans everywhere will be spared from watching John Farrell make his fair share of questionable in-game decisions.

You can’t knock Farrell, however. I’m not here to crush the guy. He did bring a title to Boston in very unexpected fashion.

When it came right down to it, Farrell didn’t do enough after 2013 to maintain job security.

Should the Red Sox bring in Cora, which right now seems likely, the 2018 season looks much brighter than it did before.

