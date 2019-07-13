SARASOTA, FLORIDA – MARCH 20: A general view of the orioles logo before a spring training game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Ed Smith Stadium on March 20, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles traded Andrew Cashner to the Boston Red Sox for Noelberth Romero and Elio Prado, two low-level minor league players. This is the first notable trade of the second half of the season and this could open the door for more action as the trade deadline nears.

Noelberth Romero, Elio Prado: The Newest Baltimore Orioles Prospects

The Orioles have acquired OF Elio Prado (17) and INF Noelberth Romero (17) from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for RHP Andrew Cashner. Prado will be assigned to the DSL Orioles 1 and Romero will be assigned to the DSL Orioles 2. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 13, 2019

Noelberth Romero

Noelberth Romero is a 17-year-old infielder from Caracas, Venezuela. The Red Sox acquired him as an international free agent in July of 2018. Romero has been playing for the Rookie League DSL Red Sox 2 (Red) Dominican Summer League team. The scouting report on Romero lists him as a defensive minded shortstop with an above average arm and a smooth swing.

Romero is hitting .264 on the season with two home runs and 13 runs batted in across 110 at-bats. Romero has scored 14 runs in 29 games. Romero has primarily played third base making 22 starts at the hot corner. He has also started five games at second base and two games at shortstop. Romero will be assigned to the DSL Orioles 2.

Elio Prado

Elio Prado is also 17 years old and is a teammate of Romero. The Red Sox also acquired him as an international free agent signing during the same wave of international free agency. Prado is an outfielder who is batting .303 with three home runs and 26 runs batted in across 122 at-bats. Prado has scored 26 runs, stolen nine bases and walked 20 times in 33 games. Prado has made 18 starts in center field, seven starts in right field and six starts in left field. Prado will be assigned to the DSL Orioles 1.

It’s hard to get much of a read on either prospect, as nobody really scouts the DSL. While the overall statistics are encouraging, it’s too early to know anything about the future of these players. Romero signed for $275,000 while Prado initially signed for $85,000. Considering the top international free agents receive seven-figure salaries, chances are neither player will become an elite talent. However, they can provide solid organizational depth who could develop into major league regulars if everything breaks right.

