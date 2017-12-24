Baltimore Orioles – Last Word on Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Closer Zach Britton Ruptures Achilles

Making the Case: Vladimir Guerrero and the 2018 Hall of Fame Ballot

Baltimore Orioles Acquire Jaycob Brugman from the Oakland Athletics

As first reported by Ken Rosenthal, Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his Achilles while working out yesterday. The Orioles have confirmed the unfortunate news.

LHP Zach Britton suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while working out yesterday in California. We wish him a speedy recovery. #Birdland — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 20, 2017

Britton’s Career Profile

Drafted by the Orioles in the third round with the 85th overall pick of the 2006 June Amateur Draft, Britton would wait five years before finally making his MLB debut. In his rookie season, Britton was used as a starter by the Orioles. During his rookie year, Britton would pitch a typical ERA for a rookie at 4.61 with 97 strikeouts in 154.1 innings pitched. At the end of the 2013 season, Britton was moved to the bullpen permanently. In his first full season in the bullpen, Britton pitched to a 1.45 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 37 saves in 76.1 innings pitched. Only one year after his move, Britton would be named an All-Star reliever. In that All-Star season, Britton pitched a 1.92 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 36 saves in 65.2 innings pitched.

The next year, in 2016, Brach would be named an All-Star once again. In that year, Britton would pitch an incredible 0.54 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 47 saves in 67 innings pitched. He would lead the league in saves that year. In his career so far, Britton has put up a 3.22 ERA with 412 strikeouts and 135 saves in 501 innings pitched.

Impact Of The Injury

Exact timetable for Britton will be determined after he undergoes surgery, per source. Minimum 4 to 6 months. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2017

This could not have come at a worse time for the Orioles. With rumors already swirling about a potential Manny Machado trade, which could start an all-out rebuild for the organization, this puts the Orioles in a very difficult position. With Britton set to hit free agency next summer, along with Machado as well as Brad Brach and Adam Jones, the Orioles could choose to release Britton, releasing them from his $11.4 million contract. Either way, this may have already destroyed the Orioles season before it even begins.

The 2018 Hall of Fame Ballot has plenty of worthy contenders to join the Hall of Fame this upcoming year. 14 players return to the ballot, and 19 new players have been listed on the ballot. Today, we look at the career of outfielder Vladimir Guerrero.

One of the biggest power hitters in the game, right fielder Vladimir Guerrero was always synonymous with power. Guerrero was one of the most electrifying players to watch in baseball. For the casual fan, or for the more intense fans of the league, Guerrero could always bring a hypnotic awe over any crowd.

Career Profile

Signed as an international free agent on March 1st, 1993 by the Montreal Expos(now the Washington Nationals), Guerrero would wait 3 years before making his MLB debut in 1996. His first full season in the MLB would be the year after in 1997. After spending 8 years in Montreal, Guerrero would sign a 5 year, $75 million contract with the Anaheim Angels(now Los Angeles Angels) as a free agent after the 2003 season. Guerrero would go on to spend 6 years with the Angels. After those 6 years, Guerrero would sign a one year, $5.5 million contract with the Texas Rangers as a free agent on January 10th, 2010. After that year in Texas, Guerrero would sign a one year, $8 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles as a free agent on February 18th. 2011.

The next year, he would sign a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, and would not get the chance to play for the organization. After that time in the Blue Jays system, Guerrero would play for Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Professional Baseball League.

On March 31st, 2014, Guerrero would officially announce his retirement, signing a one day contract with the Angels to retire as an Angel.

Statistics and Accomplishments

In his eight years playing for the Expos, Guerrero would hit a stunning .323 with 234 home runs and 704 RBI. In 6 years with the Angels, Guerrero hit a .319 batting average with 173 homeruns and 616 RBI. Guerrero’s career stats include an incredible .318 batting average with 449 homeruns and 1.496 RBI. During his career, Guerrero would win 8 Silver Slugger Awards. Four of them were won consecutively from 2004-2008. He would win the other four in 1998, 1999, 2002, and 2010. Guerrero would also be named a 9 time All Star. He would be nominated consecutively for this honor as well from 1999-2002, as well as in 2004-2007. Guerrero would make his final All Star appearance in 2010. And perhaps the most impressive of all these accomplishments, Guerrero won an MVP Award in 2004.

The Arguments For and Against

For the argument that Guerrero should be inducted, he has accomplished nearly every individual goal possible in MLB. And not only that, but he was known for his arm in the outfield and was at one point the leading hitter from the Dominican Republic.

The argument against would be the big thing that Guerrero is missing from his resume, a World Series title. A championship is obviously the ultimate goal for players, and the ultimate trophy for fans to recognize a career.

Final Verdict

With everything considered, Vladimir Guerrero should absolutely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. His individual accomplishments are too impressive to be ignored, and he is tied with Kirby Puckett for the highest batting average since World War II. Guerrero was always able to make a play worth watching, and the Hall of Fame would be even more impressive with him in it.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Jaycob Brugman in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The Orioles will be sending a player to be named later or cash considerations for Brugman.

The Orioles have acquired OF Jaycob Brugman from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The 40-man roster is currently at 34 players. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 22, 2017

Baltimore Orioles Acquire Jaycob Brugman from the Oakland Athletics

The Orioles now have their 40-man roster at 34 players as mentioned above. Brugman made his debut with Oakland on June 9, 2017, and played in a total of 48 games with the team. Brugman made 162 plate appearances, hit .266/.346/.343, had two doubles, hit three home runs, drove in 12 runs, drew 18 walks, and struck out 38 times. Just two days ago, the Athletics designated Brugman for assignment, sending him back down to the minors.

We've added a couple of rising stars to our 40-man roster.

✅ RHP Heath Fillmyer

✅ RHP Lou Trivino

OF Jaycob Brugman and LHP Sam Moll have been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/6DiTrL35M7 — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) November 21, 2017

During the 2017 season, Brugman also played in 38 games for the Nashville Sounds. There he hit .275/.355/.340, hit five doubles, one triple, one homer, and drove in nine runs in 172 plate appearances.

Brugman played high school baseball at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona and was named All-State during his junior and senior year. He was originally drafted in the 2010 MLB draft by the New York Yankees in the 39th round, but did not sign and enrolled at Brigham Young University shortly after. Three years later, Brugman was selected by the Athletics in the 17th round during the 2013 MLB Draft.

The left-handed hitter has spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues so far, outside of playing with the Athletics this past season. Brugman has played in the minors for five seasons, and has batted .274/.344/.426, has hit 99 doubles, 26 triples, 41 homers, and has driven in 254 runs during his time in the minor league. He has not been known as a power hitter in the minors. He has hit a maximum of 13 home runs in a season and that was during the 2014 minor league campaign. Even though his power numbers are lacking, he does have an on-base percentage of .770.

During the 2017 season, the Orioles only managed to win 75 games and lost 87. This was the first time that the Orioles finished under the .500 mark since the 2011 season.

A report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports has said that the Baltimore Orioles will not be looking to trade their superstar third baseman Manny Machado during the 2017-2018 offseason. But at this point, his value is only going down, and the time to trade him is right now. Here’s why trading Manny Machado makes sense for Baltimore right now.

The Case for Trading Manny Machado

Prices Are at an All-Time High

The trade market right now has role players going for a very high price. Multiple top level prospects can easily be acquired through a trade like never before. Just ask the Chicago White Sox how they built their minor league system. They have acquired multiple prospects that were ranked in the top 100 by mlb.com through trades for guys like Adam Eaton and Jose Quintana. Some of the great prospects they got include Eloy Jimenez (ranked number 4), Dylan Cease (59), Michael Kopech (9), and Blake Rutherford (40). If the Orioles decided to trade Machado now, they could very easily get some top prospects in return and build for the future.

Accelerates the Rebuilding Process

Baltimore is definitely at a point right now where they are not contenders. It’s time to blow it up and start all over again. A Machado trade for prospects would accelerate this much needed process to start over. This way, even though there will be a lot of frustration and quite a bit of losing, they will most likely be contenders a lot quicker if they trade Machado now.

Clear up More Cap Space

For the 2018 season, the Orioles would have a total payroll of $91.4 million according to spotrac.com. Machado’s current contract is worth $11.5 million in its final year; a point we will get to later. Even with the salary room that they would have right now, trading Machado now would give them even more salary relief to get more help, for example some decent starting pitching which is desperately needed in Baltimore.

Contract Expiring

As mentioned earlier, Machado’s contract ends at the end of this year. Now arbitration is a possibility, but even then it’s still only one year until free agency hits. At anytime, his trade value could go down due to bad production, or a severe injury. Trading him now would ensure that the Orioles get the most value out of him.

All of these reasons would be good reasons for the Orioles to trade their superstar from Hialeah, Florida. But, it’s understandable why they don’t want to do it. Machado has been an extremely effective player for the Orioles in his time in the league. In only five years in the league, he’s hitting .280 in his career with 180 home runs. There’s a reason why he’s one of their best players. And with him being only 25 years old, there is still plenty of time for him to grow and upgrade his potential.

But if the Orioles want to win now, trading Manny Machado, though not the move they want to make, may be the move they need to make.

