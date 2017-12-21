NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Zach Britton #53 of the Baltimore Orioles in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Orioles defeated the Yankees 6-4. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

As first reported by Ken Rosenthal, Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his Achilles while working out yesterday. The Orioles have confirmed the unfortunate news.

LHP Zach Britton suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while working out yesterday in California. We wish him a speedy recovery. #Birdland — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 20, 2017

Britton’s Career Profile

Drafted by the Orioles in the third round with the 85th overall pick of the 2006 June Amateur Draft, Britton would wait five years before finally making his MLB debut. In his rookie season, Britton was used as a starter by the Orioles. During his rookie year, Britton would pitch a typical ERA for a rookie at 4.61 with 97 strikeouts in 154.1 innings pitched. At the end of the 2013 season, Britton was moved to the bullpen permanently. In his first full season in the bullpen, Britton pitched to a 1.45 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 37 saves in 76.1 innings pitched. Only one year after his move, Britton would be named an All-Star reliever. In that All-Star season, Britton pitched a 1.92 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 36 saves in 65.2 innings pitched.

The next year, in 2016, Brach would be named an All-Star once again. In that year, Britton would pitch an incredible 0.54 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 47 saves in 67 innings pitched. He would lead the league in saves that year. In his career so far, Britton has put up a 3.22 ERA with 412 strikeouts and 135 saves in 501 innings pitched.

Impact Of The Injury

Exact timetable for Britton will be determined after he undergoes surgery, per source. Minimum 4 to 6 months. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2017

This could not have come at a worse time for the Orioles. With rumors already swirling about a potential Manny Machado trade, which could start an all-out rebuild for the organization, this puts the Orioles in a very difficult position. With Britton set to hit free agency next summer, along with Machado as well as Brad Brach and Adam Jones, the Orioles could choose to release Britton, releasing them from his $11.4 million contract. Either way, this may have already destroyed the Orioles season before it even begins.

