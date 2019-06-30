WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves at bat against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on June 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Just days after being named as a starting outfielder for the National League in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, Ronald Acuña Jr. has now been named to the field of Home Run Derby participants. This source has yet to be confirmed by Acuña or the Atlanta Braves, but all signs point to the phenom participating in the upcoming Derby.

Source: Ronald Acuña Jr will participate in the HR Derby. — Daniel Álvarez Montes (@DaniAlvarez_16) June 30, 2019

Report: Ronald Acuña Jr. to Participate in 2019 Home Run Derby

Joining a Field of Young Talent

Acuña will join a Home Run Derby field that is already stacked with young talent. Included in the Derby are young superstars Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Christian Yelich. For a sport that is trying to showcase its young, exciting talent, this is a great way for Major League Baseball to promote these exceptional players for fans in one of the biggest events of the season.

Christian Yelich That is a great way to get people interested in the Home Run Derby. Bring the top young, exciting players. I am pumped for it — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) June 30, 2019

Acuña Is the Perfect Fit

Very few players can hit a baseball as hard and far as Acuña can in a live game, not to mention the fact that this is going to pretty much be batting practice for the budding superstar. The Derby is meant to be for the game’s best sluggers, and Acuña is just that. The Braves star has hit 19 home runs on the year and has an Expected Slugging Percentage of .558 — top 6% of the league. Expect to see some ‘diñgers’ on July 8th in Cleveland.

Ronald Acuña Jr. treats the first pitch he sees like a BP fastball. 😳 pic.twitter.com/PJyWT73GkI — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) June 26, 2019

