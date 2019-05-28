LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 26: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox prepares to deliver the pitch during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Yes, Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel are still in the free-agent market. Both Kimbrel and Keuchel surprisingly went unsigned in the off-season. Teams have been reluctant to strike a deal with the two qualifying offer recipients during the season, since doing this would cause the team to surrender a pick in the upcoming draft. However, this could change after the June 3rd MLB Draft takes place.

One team that has reportedly been in contact with both of the free agent pitchers throughout the season has been the Atlanta Braves. However, not wanting to surrender a pick in the upcoming draft has kept the Braves from striking a deal with either of the former all-stars. As a result, in a recent radio interview, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told Jim Bowden of SiriusXM that the Braves were interested in both Kimbrel and Keuchel, and hinted that a deal was possible after the MLB Draft. However, it’s still very uncertain if Atlanta will pull the trigger and sign either pitcher, but don’t tell that to Braves fans, who have been pleading all season long for a substantial move to boost the pitching staff — especially the bullpen.

Braves to Pursue Craig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel After MLB Draft

The Case for Craig Kimbrel

Those who have ever been on Braves Twitter, underneath the plethora of creative Tiger Woods memes, probably noticed an abundance of tweets from Braves fans pleading the front office to bring back their former beloved closer. Kimbrel was drafted by Atlanta in 2008 and has been a fan-favorite since his debut in 2010. He spent five seasons in Atlanta and posted outstanding numbers, including a 1.43 ERA/1.52 FIP with 14.82 K/9 against 3.36 BB/9 and accumulated 186 saves over 289 innings.

Plagued with a struggling bullpen (that has made some improvements) throughout the 2019 campaign, Atlanta could use a closer of Kimbrel’s caliber. The Braves have been haunted with late-inning issues from their bullpen — resulting in nine blown saves in 23 save opportunities — producing a sordid 60.87 save percentage. The Atlanta relief core also ranks 22nd in the majors in ERA and 27th in walks per nine innings.

The Braves obviously won’t be the only team trying to win the Kimbrel sweepstakes after the draft. However, if the Braves provide a lucrative offer for Kimbrel, it’s more than likely that both sides would be pleased with a deal.

The Case for Dallas Keuchel

The Braves aren’t in desperate need of a starting pitcher, but adding someone like Keuchel would make the Braves starting rotation one of the most feared in the National League. Adding the 2015 Cy Young award winner to a rotation that already consists of breakout rookies Max Fried and Mike Soroka, and capable veterans Julio Teherán, Kevin Gausman, and Mike Foltynewicz, would cement the Braves rotation as one of the best in MLB. Signing a guy with World Series pedigree like Keuchel would make the Atlanta pitching staff even more dominant.

Could They Afford Both?

The Braves should have plenty of money to spend. Despite signing Josh Donaldson to a one-year, $23 million contract, the Braves have been relatively greedy with their money. After the winning the 2018 NL East title, the Braves payroll dropped remarkably. Despite adding Donaldson, it fell from being ranked 18th in 2018 to 21st in 2019. The Braves have been consistent on not wanting to sign a veteran player to a long-term deal in case it was to turn into “dead money.“However, after Anthopoulos’ radio interview, it seems the Braves might be looking to finally whip out the checkbook and make a considerable signing. It’s also been disclosed by Braves CEO Terry McGuirk that the team still has an “appreciable amount of dry powder ready to go.”

Time will tell if the Braves decide to stay young or open up their wallet in the attempt to sign one or both all star pitchers. Currently, a move for Kimbrel appears to be imminent, but adding both guys would further cement the club as a World Series contender.

