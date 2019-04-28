NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 25: Jerry Blevins #39 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves on September 25,2018 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have acquired Jerry Blevins from the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations. In order to make room on the roster, the team also announced that reliever Wes Parsons has been optioned to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers and Arodys Vizcaíno (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Blevins joined the active roster before Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Blevins is a 13-year veteran who holds a career 3.52 ERA in 12 seasons with the Oakland A’s, Washington Nationals, and New York Mets.

The #Braves today selected the contract of LHP Jerry Blevins from Triple-A Gwinnett after the club acquired the lefty from Oakland yesterday for cash considerations. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 28, 2019

After allowing five runs in the 9th and blowing a 5-4 lead against the Rockies on Saturday, the Braves front office acquired a much-needed bullpen arm. The Braves will hope Blevins can add a boost to a battered and injury-plagued bullpen that currently holds a 4.74 ERA and a league-leading 62 walks in 26 games — as well as allowing 40% of inherited runners to score, which is above the league average of 33%. With the struggles of closer A.J. Minter and the tough injury luck to Jonny Venters, Arodys Vizcaíno, Darren O’Day and Jesse Biddle, the need for someone like Blevins is immense.

Blevins has not pitched in the Majors this season after signing a $1.5 million minor league contract with his former team the Oakland A’s this off-season. However, Blevins was impressive in Triple-A (Las Vegas), posting a 1.69 ERA, a 3.5 K/9, and 3.38 BB/9 ratio.

Blevins will hope to take advantage of this opportunity with his new club and attempt a career comeback. From 2016-17, Blevins had a greedy 2.87 ERA with an outstanding 11.97 K/9, 3.86 BB/9 and a 43.3 percent grounder mark across 91 innings. If he can repeat this same success with the Braves, he will become a valuable left-handed weapon in the Atlanta bullpen.

