This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Richard Davis.

The owner of the world’s biggest Wade Boggs collection talks to the boys about how a Christmas morning gift of a 1983 Donruss rookie card kicked off a lifelong obsession, shares his favorite “oddball” items from the Boggs Tavern and what do you get the guy who has everything? Turns out, The Boggsfather has a few suggestions.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Wade Boggs Surprises Superfan at The National

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Richard Davis