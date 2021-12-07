This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Richard Davis.

The owner of the world’s biggest Wade Boggs collection talks to the boys about how a Christmas morning gift of a 1983 Donruss rookie card kicked off a lifelong obsession, shares his favorite “oddball” items from the Boggs Tavern and what do you get the guy who has everything? Turns out, The Boggsfather has a few suggestions.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Thanks to my good friend and co-administrator of our #wadeboggs @Facebook fan page for this fantastic Christmas gift! Well thought out and a much appreciated addition to the Boggs Tavern! The Boggs Trust members: yours truly, @wadeboggsfan, @SublimesCards, and @iluvfish2. pic.twitter.com/qSqWi9a4CX — Richard Davis PA-C (@boggs328) December 25, 2020

Wade Boggs Surprises Superfan at The National

A Happy Star Wars Day to all my friends and followers. Yep, I collect other stuff besides #WadeBoggs. May The 4th Be With You all! Have a great day! Hanging in the Star Wars Geekden. @HamillHimself #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #StarWars #MillenniumFalcon @Jon_Favreau pic.twitter.com/80Q0yBj1zr — Richard Davis PA-C (@boggs328) May 4, 2021

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

Related

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Richard Davis