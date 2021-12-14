This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Daniel Jacob Horine.

The creative mind behind Pop Fly Pop Shop talks to the boys about the inspiration and process behind his unique mix of the baseball world and comic books, shares his relationship with Dale Murphy, explains the mystique behind “The Mad Hungarian” Al Hrabosky, explains how baseball is the world’s longest-running soap opera and gives his thoughts on what’s currently going on in the Marvel cinematic universe.

SHOW NOTES:

A Talented Artist Turns His Eye Toward Baseball

Life & Work with Daniel Jacob Horine

Royals’ Quisenberry: Secret Submariner is Flavor of the Year

Friday’s Fun FACT: Left handed reliever Al Hrabosky wore an ornate silver ring called The ‘Gypsy Rose of Death’ to ward off werewolves. He described as “a family heirloom from Dracula”.#TheMoreYouKnow — Daniel Jacob Horine (@popflypopshop) March 5, 2021

