This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Quint Studer.
The businessman and philanthropist talks to the boys about his role in saving minor league baseball in Beloit, Wisconsin, his relationship with Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter, explains what a Sky Carp is, why downtown stadiums are the way to go and shares just how close the Pensacola Blue Wahoos are to having legendary broadcaster Bob Costas join them in the broadcast booth.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
We are Sky Carp
We are #HereToStay
Read our story: https://t.co/sF4ZUYnngd pic.twitter.com/xjBcBHdqnl
— Beloit Sky Carp (@beloitskycarp) November 15, 2021
Letter From Quint: Excited To Be A Sky Carp City
New investments, visitors flocking to Rock County community of Beloit
We’re ready. https://t.co/Q2ppqjinja pic.twitter.com/155VIHVjbo
— Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) November 19, 2021
QUINT’S BOOKS
- The Busy Leader’s Handbook: How To Lead People and Places That Thrive
- Building A Vibrant Community: How Citizen-Powered Change Is Reshaping America
- Results That Last: Hardwiring Behaviors That Will Take Your Company to the Top
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
- Quint on Twitter
- Quint’s Official Website
- Studer Community Institute Official Website
- Beloit Sky Carp Official Website
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos Official Website
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Quint Studer