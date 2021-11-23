This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Quint Studer.

The businessman and philanthropist talks to the boys about his role in saving minor league baseball in Beloit, Wisconsin, his relationship with Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter, explains what a Sky Carp is, why downtown stadiums are the way to go and shares just how close the Pensacola Blue Wahoos are to having legendary broadcaster Bob Costas join them in the broadcast booth.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

We are Sky Carp We are #HereToStay Read our story: https://t.co/sF4ZUYnngd pic.twitter.com/xjBcBHdqnl — Beloit Sky Carp (@beloitskycarp) November 15, 2021

Beloit Sky Carp: Brand Story

Letter From Quint: Excited To Be A Sky Carp City

Visiting ABC Supply Stadium

New investments, visitors flocking to Rock County community of Beloit

QUINT’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

Related

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Quint Studer