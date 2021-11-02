This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Gary Portnoy.

The Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” talks to the boys about how he got his start in music, the artists he has worked with, how he ended up with the gig to record the “Cheers” theme (and the various places the song has ended up) and whether or not he drinks for free in Boston.

