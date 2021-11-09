This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dan Evans.

The former Major League Baseball executive talks to the boys about working for (and alongside) Hall of Famer Frank Thomas at the Field of Dreams movie site, gives insight as to how teams are preparing for a potential work stoppage, recalls his friendship with the late-Tom Seaver and shares how his new gig fulfills a promise he made to his mother.

SHOW NOTES:

Big Hurt buys Field of Dreams site

Cubs-Reds matchup for next Field of Dreams

Dan Evans appointed to SABR Board of Directors

Tom Seaver’s Short Career With The White Sox Was Historic and Important

