This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Mike Murphy.

Minnie Lee’s grandson talks to the boys about how (and why) his grandma got started documenting her lifelong love affair with the Cincinnati Reds, that time she missed one of the team’s biggest games of the last 35 years, ending on a high note and, of course, what’s next for Grandma’s Reds Scorebook.

Hey @reds fans, Grandma teaches us a lot in this picture. No excuse to say I don’t have a notebook..make your own! You can make your own ruler and use it as a bookmark. 7th inning stretch she makes an ! @RedsMuseum @cammillerfilms @wildcatnews @LanceMcAlister @acrphoto @MLB pic.twitter.com/JySuTzdw1E — Grandma’s Reds Scorebook (@GScorebook) April 27, 2020

Minnie Lee’s scorebooks: A two-decade love letter to Reds baseball

Love letter to baseball: Reds fan keeps 20 seasons worth of scorebooks

Grandma’s Reds scorebook comes alive

I’ve met some super awesome people (and @GraigKreindler) while doing #HOVGPodcast. Yesterday, Mike (aka @GScorebook) gifted me a handwritten account of the first baseball game I ever attended. Thankfully, I still had me and MY grandmother’s ticket stubs, so, yeah…I framed it. pic.twitter.com/6nQfdrxhTo — Shawn Anderson (@HOVG) May 16, 2021

