This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Lydia Diamond.

The “Toni Stone” playwright talks to the boys about her personal connection to the Negro Leagues pioneer and why she chose to tell her story, what it means to have her play back on the stage, writing through her COVID-impose lockdown and, of course, growing up a baseball fan and her crush on former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Joaquin Andujar,

SHOW NOTES:

Lydia R. Diamond’s Toni Stone Begins Off-Broadway

Big-League Baseball’s First Woman, on a Stage of Her Own

In ‘Toni Stone,’ America’s Pastime Meets America’s Problem

Lydia Diamond Named Recipient of 2020 Horton Foote Playwriting Award

