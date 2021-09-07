This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Josh Rawitch.

The newly-minted president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum talks to the boys about his recent cross-country roadtrip from Arizona to New York, stopping off in Dyersville, Iowa, for a game of catch (and historic baseball game!) at the Field of Dreams movie site, whether or not he can be blamed for those Diamondbacks uniforms and if he’s ready for those cold Cooperstown winters.

SHOW NOTES:

Hey Dad, wanna have a catch? pic.twitter.com/An2xHSkgy9 — Josh Rawitch (@joshrawitch) August 12, 2021

Shoeless Joe Won’t Be There. Aaron Judge Will.

Four items from MLB Field of Dreams game headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

Arizona Diamondbacks 2016 Uniforms

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

