This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bob Costas.

To help celebrate the 300th episode of the podcast, the legendary broadcaster talks to the boys about the three questions he gets asked the most, who he weirdly gets mistaken for, signing autographs as Bob Cutlass, appearing in BASEketball (and Pootie Tang!), that bet he made with Kirby Puckett back in 1986 and, of course, a little baseball.

SHOW NOTES:

Hall of Famer Bob Costas’ Greatest Game Calls

From O.J.’s Bronco to Jordan’s shot, celebrating 40 years of Bob Costas moments

Friendship of Costas, Puckett was heartfelt

Puckett makes name not only for himself

