This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Perry Barber.

The longtime umpire talks to the boys about her lifelong (and prosperous!) love affair with television quiz shows, that time she walked away from Jeopardy! with a year’s supply of Rice-A-Roni and the latest happenings with the International Women’s Baseball Center.

SHOW NOTES:

She doesn’t often drink beer…But she is The World’s Most Interesting Woman!

Women’s baseball museum in Illinois causing tension

What a fantastic way to honor our #RockfordPeaches and #BeyerStadium as well as all women in baseball! Join us in building #APlaceofTheirOwn right here in Rockford! https://t.co/wFHlJhTLA3 — Peaches75 (@RFDPeaches75) August 6, 2021

