

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Danielle O’Toole.

The former All-American pitcher talks to the boys about representing Mexico during the 2020 Olympics, chasing down Pau Gasol (and running into Yao Ming) while in Tokyo, growing up a fan of the Jackass franchise and how she ultimately ended up getting a role alongside Johnny Knoxville and the gang in their upcoming movie.

Yo soy Mexicana.

I am an Olympian. There’s so much to say, and in time our journey will come to light. So proud to have played with this team, to experience the Olympics with this group…. I am so thankful to have these witches in my life. I love us. #3 pic.twitter.com/JKcG4balBR — Danielle O’Toole Trejo OLY (@Oh_tooly3) July 28, 2021

Olympic softball gold medal game delivers home run for the sport, buzzes on social media

2020 Olympics Baseball/Softball Results

Former Arizona softball ace Danielle O’Toole appears in new Jackass Forever trailer

