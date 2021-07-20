This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Wally Feresten.

The renowned master of cue cards talks to the boys about how a rejected after school special helped lead to his 30-plus year career working at Saturday Night Live, reveals who is the best (and the notso best) when it comes to reading cue cards, dishes on some of the athletes that make their way backstage and how Carl Yastrzemski ended up his mortal enemy.

