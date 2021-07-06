This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joe Theismann.

The SuperBowl-winning quarterback talks to the boys about how close he was to becoming a professional baseball player instead of an NFL MVP, recalls his historic one yard punt (and, yes, that leg-shattering sack by Lawrence Taylor), goes behind-the-scenes of his movie and television career and previews the upcoming American Century Championship.

SHOW NOTES:

Full field, scoring format for American Century Championship

So saddened by the passing of my old friend Burt Reynolds. He was a man who lived life to the fullest. Loved our time together on the set of Cannonball II & our trip to FSU. Thank u for the smiles. RIP Buddy — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) September 6, 2018

Hey, is that Joe Theismann? In a Hallmark movie? Called ‘SnowComing’?

JOE’S BOOK

