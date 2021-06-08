This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sean Gibson.

The executive director of the Josh Gibson Foundation talks to the boys about the legacy of Josh Gibson, how close his great-grandfather came to breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier, the current push to get the name of baseball’s MVP award changed and that time the greatest home run hitter in the Negro League history hit the longest home run at Yankee Stadium.

SHOW NOTES:

Josh Gibson Mural Press Conference and Unveiling. THANK YOU: To all of my family & friends who attended. Special THANK YOU: JD Voelker owner of Voodoo Brewery Homestead, Artist Jeremy Raymer, County Exe. Rich Fitzgerald and Homestead Mayor Betty Esper. #JG20MVP @officialBBWAA pic.twitter.com/dycQZIvaRE — Sean Gibson (@JoshGibson_1911) May 22, 2021

BBWAA removes ex-MLB commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis’ name from MVP awards

Re-name the Baseball MVP Award the “Josh Gibson Memorial Baseball Award”

Summer of Josh

Did Gibson hit one out of Yankee Stadium?

MLB adds Negro Leagues to official records

