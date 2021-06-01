This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Josh Kantor.

The Boston Red Sox organist returns to talk to the boys about how kept his iron man streak alive during 2020’s work stoppage, breaks down an average game day, shares where he stands on Sweet Caroline, comments on J-Lo’s “wattage” and, for some reason, the best and worst Batman.

SHOW NOTES:

The Great American Organ Transplant

Fenway Park’s Organist Gives Fans That Ballpark Sound At Home — And He Takes Requests

How ‘Sweet Caroline’ became Fenway’s beloved (and detested) ballpark anthem

The Best Batman Actors, Ranked

