This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Josh Kantor.

The Boston Red Sox organist returns to talk to the boys about how kept his iron man streak alive during 2020’s work stoppage, breaks down an average game day, shares where he stands on Sweet Caroline, comments on J-Lo’s “wattage” and, for some reason, the best and worst Batman.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

“Na, na, na, na … Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye …” The song became an unintentional No. 1 hit in 1969, but here’s how an organist for the Chicago White Sox made it a sports anthem. pic.twitter.com/RcNis0CWTh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2021

The Great American Organ Transplant

Fenway Park’s Organist Gives Fans That Ballpark Sound At Home — And He Takes Requests

I played 120 consecutive daily live-streams to raise money for food banks while baseball was suspended. Just like at a Fenway Park, the only song that didn’t change from day to day was “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” @BradyDGardner made this lovely video to commemorate the run. pic.twitter.com/0n1lOMoJzF — Josh Kantor (@jtkantor) July 25, 2020

How ‘Sweet Caroline’ became Fenway’s beloved (and detested) ballpark anthem

The Best Batman Actors, Ranked

Am I allowed to have today’s Boston Sunday Globe crossword puzzle as my epitaph? h/t @adamxii pic.twitter.com/mPLhOirizG — Josh Kantor (@jtkantor) May 30, 2021

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.

Related

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Josh Kantor