This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Blake Jamieson.

The renowned sports artist talks to the boys about how he got his start, his recent experience working with Topps, the one time he was star stuck by one of his subjects (and the one guy who stiffed him!) and explains NFTs.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

How Blake Jamieson Expanded His Art Empire From Topps Project 2020 Baseball Cards

Blake Jamieson and His Journey to Topps Project 2020

This 36-year-old Brooklyn artist made over $46,000 in six weeks selling NFTs

The Art of Kenneth Gatewood

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and IG Charcoal BBQ.

Related

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Blake Jamieson