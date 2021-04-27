

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jason “Heavy J” Schwartz.

The self-proclaimed “David Hasselhoff of the baseball card art community” talks to the boys about growing up in the competitive world of Los Angeles mathletics, his never ending quest for Platinum Elite status at JOANN Fabric, what prompted him to start Heavy J Studios (and how he ended up creating more than 600 pieces of card art for charity!) and, yeah…that time a certain Tiger Beat coverboy might have (but most definitely probably did) made off with a recipe box full of his high-dollar baseball cards.

SHOW NOTES:

David Hasselhoff, My “Claim to Fame!”

Just like Mr. Parker, you too can have your very own Heavy J Studios card of the Cobra for a $30 donation to the Dave Parker Foundation (Parkinson’s). Reply or DM to order. Donation link: https://t.co/ITicgpkaom pic.twitter.com/PeSl4wh17n — Heavy J (@HeavyJ28) August 21, 2020

Collecting Glenn Burke

Today I was overcome with emotion. First I got this beautiful, one of a kind, Glenn Burke Card from @HeavyJ28 Studios. Then my Glenn Burke autographed card came too. I’m so overwhelmed. I donated my fee to @lgbt_legacy for this card. Glenn would have liked that. #Pride pic.twitter.com/60BI1bEb07 — Lou Olsen (@LouciferOlsen) July 14, 2020

