This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jason “Heavy J” Schwartz.

The self-proclaimed “David Hasselhoff of the baseball card art community” talks to the boys about growing up in the competitive world of Los Angeles mathletics, his never ending quest for Platinum Elite status at JOANN Fabric, what prompted him to start Heavy J Studios (and how he ended up creating more than 600 pieces of card art for charity!) and, yeah…that time a certain Tiger Beat coverboy might have (but most definitely probably did) made off with a recipe box full of his high-dollar baseball cards.

David Hasselhoff, My "Claim to Fame!"

Collecting Glenn Burke

