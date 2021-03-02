This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brandon Steiner.
The author and founder of CollectibleXchange talks to the boys about the current resurgence in the sports memorabilia market, reveals why so many people are buying and selling their collectibles right now, shares some of the favorite pieces from his own collection and teases the upcoming auction of his personal stuff.
SHOW NOTES:
Brandon Steiner launches new sports memorabilia website
Want to own a piece of the Carrier Dome’s old roof? Here’s how
Kobe Bryant memorabilia is selling for up to $3 million on eBay
BRANDON’S BOOKS
- Living on Purpose: Stories about Faith, Fortune, and Fitness That Will Lead You to an Extraordinary Life
- You Gotta Have Balls: How a Kid from Brooklyn Started From Scratch, Bought Yankee Stadium, and Created a Sports Empire
- The Business Playbook: Leadership Lessons From the World of Sports
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
- Brandon on Twitter
- Brandon’s YouTube Page
- Brandon’s Official Website
- CollectibleXchange on Twitter
- CollectibleXchange Official Website
- ManCave Millionaires
