

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kenny Mayne.

The longtime ESPN broadcaster talks to the boys about the “magic device” that enabled him to get back on his feet and how he’s made it his mission to help others do the same, his love of Tommy Harper and the Seattle Pilots, the game he invented with his uncle, his experience making “Baseketball” and shares his favorite Milwaukee story.

SHOW NOTES:

ESPN’s Kenny Mayne aims to help injured veterans with charity

Remember the Seattle Pilots?

Sicks’ Stadium: How did 40 years of baseball history become a hardware store?

Stormin Sauce by Gorman Thomas

Miss Katie’s Diner

KENNY’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

