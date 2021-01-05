

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dennis “Bose” Biddle.

Regarded as the Negro League’s youngest player, the former pitcher talks to the boys about leaving Magnolia, Arkansas, and heading to the Windy City to try out for (and eventually sign a contract to play in) the Chicago American Giants, his efforts to preserve the legacy of the league’s historic past and that time he met the legendary Charley Pride.

