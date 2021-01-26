This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bob Kendrick.

For the sixth time, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum talks to the boys about his relationship with fellow Hall of Very Good class of 2021 inductees Dick Allen and Charley Pride, looks back at the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the museum, looks ahead to 2021 and gives an update on the Nashville Stars.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The Hall of Very Good Announces 2021 Class

MLB adds Negro Leagues to official records

The Talent and the Temper of Oliver Marcelle

Kansas City T-Bones renamed Monarchs in move to honor Negro League team

The Nashville Stars could be MLB’s next team – and baseball’s first Black-owned club

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.

Related

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Bob Kendrick