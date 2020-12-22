

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sam Gazdziak.

The baseball historian/researcher and taphophile talks to the boys about his fascination with celebrating the lives of the recently deceased, introduces the world to Kentucky’s number one chicken thief, “Turkey Bob” Turner, expresses his anger following the recent passing of country music legend (and former Negro Leaguer!) Charley Pride and reveals whether or not we’ll ever see an RIP Baseball book.

It’s not just your imagination — 2020 was as bad as you thought it was. When it comes to former baseball players dying, this has been the worst year in the last four decades. You can find out more here: https://t.co/rmvpATvYte — RIP Baseball (@rip_mlb) December 11, 2020

Grave Story: Theodore Turner (1892-1958)

Obituary: Foster Castleman (1931-2020)

Obituary: Dick Allen (1942-2020)

Charley Pride and Nashville’s Lethal Ignorance

