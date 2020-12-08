

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Chris Sabo.

The 1988 Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star talks to the boys about why he chose to pursue the dream of playing baseball professionally instead of hockey, suiting up for Pete Rose, going wire-to-wire and winning the 1990 World Series with the Cincinnati Reds and the challenge of going back to college, first to get his law degree and next, as the head coach of the University of Akron baseball team during a pandemic.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

25 things you might not know about the 1990 Reds

Why Chris Sabo was my favorite player growing up

For Chris Sabo, watching Pete Rose watch Terry Francona hit was pure entertainment

Chris Sabo Named Akron Baseball Coach

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.

Related

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Chris Sabo